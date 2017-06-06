Man accidentally shoots self in foot - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man accidentally shoots self in foot

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
RICHMOND CO., VA (WWBT) -

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself.

The shooting happened on East Ladies Mile Road in Richmond, near the Henrico line, around 4 p.m.

The victim told police he accidentally shot himself in the foot and was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly