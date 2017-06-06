Man suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting near VCU

A man is currently fighting for his life in the hospital after a shooting that happened near VCU's Monroe Park campus.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of South Belvidere Street around 4:03 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say his injuries are considered life-threatening.

There is currently no information on a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12