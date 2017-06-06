18-year-old man dies in hospital after Chesterfield shooting

A young man has died as a result of a shooting in Chesterfield on Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield police say 18-year-old Tyquon D. Whitehead arrived at Chippenham Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Whitehead later died as a result of his injuries.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Welch Drive and Old Creek Road around 11 a.m.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12