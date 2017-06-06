Chesterfield hate crime suspect determined incompetent to stand trial

A man accused of attacking a black woman in Chesterfield because of her race was determined to be incompetent to stand trial.

Court-appointed evaluator, Dr. Evan Nelson, says Matthew Ellis is incompetent to stand trial at this time, according to Ellis' attorney.

The attorney says Ellis will be transferred to Central State hospital for restoration services – services designed to restore him to competency so that he can proceed to trial.

The next hearing date is set for Sept. 5.

