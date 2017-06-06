Multiple cars, homes vandalized in Chesterfield

A string of vandalism cases happened in the Kingsland Woods area overnight. Nearly a dozen neighbors woke up to discover their cars or homes had been vandalized, with neighbors believing the suspects were attempting to break in.

Multiple mailboxes were damaged in the neighborhood, and at least seven cars had their windows shattered. In some cases, it appears the suspect broke the rear windshields, but nothing appeared to have been stolen from any of the vehicles.

In addition, two neighbors noticed the windows on their homes had been damaged. In one case, the screen was cut and the glass shattered.

Neighbors are now installing floodlights and cameras to catch the suspect.

Chesterfield reporter Stephanie Robusto will have more on NBC12 at 5 and 6.

Anyone with information should call police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

