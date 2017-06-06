Woman asks for help getting to Cleveland for medical care

A woman in our area says a car ride to Cleveland may be her only chance of getting treatment to stop debilitating pain.

Joy suffers from a condition known as CRPS, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. She reached out to Sarah Bloom on Facebook, because she needs a ride to a special trial in Cleveland - potentially her only chance of alleviating some of the pain so she can get back to living a normal life.

Local and regional doctors have been unable to help Joy. This trial could be the answer, but she has to get there.

Trains and planes are too bumpy and too painful, so they are not a travel option for Joy.

The financial hardships have been tremendous, so she doesn't have much, but she's trying to find an old used car to buy so she can get to her treatment. With Sarah's help on Facebook, she's raised $895.

The clock is ticking though - she needs one by Sunday to make the trial.

If you'd like to learn more or help, just go to Sarah's Facebook page.

