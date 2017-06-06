RVA Parenting: Summer hack to score at Uptown Alley

Uptown Alley has the Summer Pass back, and it is a sure way to keep kids happy!
The Summer Pass is $9.00 and includes:
If you would like an extra game, you can add that for $3.00. Plus, kids meals are $2.00.
Carissa Garabedian is breaking down how to score the pass, and when it’s available at Macaroni Kid Richmond
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.