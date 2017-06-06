RVA Parenting: Summer hack to score at Uptown Alley

Uptown Alley has the Summer Pass back, and it is a sure way to keep kids happy!

The Summer Pass is $9.00 and includes:

2 games of bowling

rental shoes

$5.00 game card

If you would like an extra game, you can add that for $3.00. Plus, kids meals are $2.00.

Carissa Garabedian is breaking down how to score the pass, and when it’s available at Macaroni Kid Richmond