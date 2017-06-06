Richmond Public Schools picks interim superintendent

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Public Schools has picked Thomas Kranz as the new interim superintendent during a school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Richmond Public Schools has picked Thomas Kranz as the new interim superintendent during a school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Tuesday marks the start of graduation season in Central Virginia as 22 schools will hold their ceremonies at VCU's Siegel Center through June 17.More >>
Tuesday marks the start of graduation season in Central Virginia as 22 schools will hold their ceremonies at VCU's Siegel Center through June 17.More >>
Richmond Public Schools passed a general fund budget for the 2017-18 school year that includes a change in pay for teachers and a change to the school conduct code to punish bullies.More >>
Richmond Public Schools passed a general fund budget for the 2017-18 school year that includes a change in pay for teachers and a change to the school conduct code to punish bullies.More >>
Richmond City Council offered an initial plan on how to spend and move money within the new budget.More >>
Richmond City Council offered an initial plan on how to spend and move money within the new budget.More >>