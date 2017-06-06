Richmond Public Schools picks interim superintendent

Richmond Public Schools has picked Thomas Kranz as the new interim superintendent during a school board meeting Monday night.

Kranz is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Richmond Public Schools. He is a certified public accountant with over 20 years of public and private sector experience in finance and operations.

He previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at Hamilton County Schools in Chattanooga, TN, and as the Chief of Educational Support Services at Okaloosa County Schools in Fort Walton Beach, FL," according to Richmond Public Schools' website.

This comes after Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden announced he will be leaving at the end of the current school year.

Kranz was appointed during a closed-session meeting.

The interim superintendent is allowed to serve for six months. At the six-month mark, the school board will have to have found a full-time superintendent. If the school board fails to do so, the state board of education can step in and appoint one.

During the meeting, Richmond Public Schools also passed a general fund budget for the 2017-18 school year that includes a cost savings option, change in pay for teachers and a change to the school conduct code to punish bullies.

