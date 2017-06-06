Suspects made nearly $10K in purchases using stolen credit card in Hanover

The suspects are wanted for using a credit card to purchase more than $9,000 worth of items. (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who used a stolen credit card to make nearly $10,000 worth of purchases in May.

The sheriff's office says the suspects made two purchases totaling $6,698 at a business on Battle Hill Drive on May 11. That same day, the suspects made a purchase totaling $3,058 at a business on Bell Creek Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

