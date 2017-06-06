Tractor-trailer truck overturns on ramp to Chippenham Parkway

(Source: NBC12) RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
A truck carrying crushed cars, steel and scrap metal overturned on Tuesday morning at a ramp from Jeff Davis Highway to Chippenham Parkway.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while the cleanup continues for an extended period of time.
There is no information on what caused the crash, which happened about 6:45 a.m. Cleanup is expected to take a few hours.
The driver is expected to be OK.
