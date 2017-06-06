Graduation season to impact traffic near VCU

Tuesday marks the start of graduation season in Central Virginia as 22 schools will hold their ceremonies at VCU's Siegel Center through June 17.

Some of the graduations are expected to draw crowds of about 7,000 people.

The increased congestion is also expected to delay GRTC's bus services.

NBC12's Candice Smith urges drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time time to find parking in the area.

Here's a look at this year's graduation schedule:

