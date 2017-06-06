Donate Now to Help Fight Summer Hunger

Sponsored Content By FeedMore



NBC12 is partnering with FeedMore to help fight summer hunger! Nearly 200,000 children, families and seniors in Central Virginia struggle with hunger. With your help, we can change this by providing our neighbors with healthy meals and hope for a better tomorrow. [ Click Here to Donate Now ]



FeedMore is Central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization dedicated to providing neighbors who struggle with hunger with one of the most basic necessities: nourishment. With the help of a dedicated network of volunteers and partner agencies, FeedMore prepares, delivers and distributes more than 52,000 fresh and healthy meals each day to children, families and seniors across 34 cities and counties in Central Virginia.



There is a lot of need in our community. 1 in 7 Central Virginians struggle with hunger and of that, more than 53,000 children, or 1 in 6, in Central Virginia aren’t receiving the necessary nutrition.



While FeedMore’s lines have not gotten longer, the need of the folks they help has gotten greater. Most of the people FeedMore serves are the working poor, who are struggling to make ends meet. Often times these neighbors are forced to make tough decisions — pay the bills or buy healthy groceries.



When a community comes together, amazing things can happen. For every $1 you donate, FeedMore can provide four healthy meals to the children, families and seniors across our region who don’t have enough to eat. That means a gift of $20 can provide 80 nutritious meals to neighbors in need.



Every little bit helps a lot in the fight against hunger. Just imagine the difference your gift can make today.



