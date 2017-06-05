Richmond council offers plan how to spend, move money within budget

Richmond City Council offered an initial plan on how to spend and move money within the new budget.

The budget, which goes into effect July 1, is a new format that breaks departments into programs.

City council wants tighter control of how money moves within programs and how the mayor's office spends money.

One council member said they hope the procedures are ready for approval at next Monday's council meeting.

