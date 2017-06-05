Charlottesville votes to rename Lee, Jackson parks

The Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously to rename Lee and Jackson Parks, according to WVIR.

Jackson Park now becomes Justice Park, and Lee Park will be changed to Emacipation Park.

The decision to rename the parks comes amid controversy surrounding Confederate monuments.

A crowd people gathered in Charlottesville in response to the name change.

