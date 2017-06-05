Petersburg student suspended after he says he was standing up to a bully

A Petersburg father contacted 12 On Your Side because he was angry over bullying that he says went too far at Petersburg High.

Eleventh grader Michael Thompson Jr. was suspended for the rest of the school year after his dad says he confronted a student he claims was taunting him all year long.

The 17-year-old admitted he lost it after the bullying went too far. But he questions whether the school could have done more to help and whether his punishment went too far.

“I'm called the preacher man in school,” said Michael Thompson Jr.

The Honor Roll student says it’s because he tries to do the right thing, even when bullies provoke him.

"He told me to stand outside the teacher's class while he steals candy out of the teacher's desk, and I said, ‘No, I'm not going to do that because it's not righteous,' " the student said.

He's referring to a school athlete, who Thompson says won't let a day go by without taunting him.

"He has a reputation for bullying other kids who are smaller than him. He's bigger than me by 125 pounds…Every day I show up to class, [and] he always smacks me upside the head or hit me with a paper ball or pencil," Thompson added.

He says he told school leaders repeatedly, but nothing happened. His father saw how badly the situation is bothering him.

"He comes to me and tells me on more than one occasion [and said], ‘Dad, look, I can’t do school.' I said, ‘You have to finish school, man. That's more important than anything right now,' " Michael Thompson, Sr. said.

Then, last month the situation escalated.

"I wanted to speak with the other kid and let him know, ‘I don’t have any problem with you, man. I just don’t want you picking on me anymore. That's not cool.’ He was laughing and walking away,” the student explained.

That's when Thompson had enough and lashed out against his classmate. He got a 10-day suspension. He says the bully was not disciplined at all.

"I've been suspended before, but not for 10 days,” his father said.

A spokesperson for Petersburg Schools issued a response:

Maintaining a safe learning environment is a primary goal of Petersburg City Public Schools. We take seriously reports of bullying and investigate each situation. Consequences for students who bully others can include suspension or expulsion from school. To protect student privacy, we cannot provide any information on the specific student that Channel 12 is asking about, but the principal of Petersburg High School has reached out directly to the parent to discuss the situation.

It apparently resulted in a decision the father and son never saw coming.

"On the 10th day, when it was time for me to go back, they told me I can't go back for the rest of the school year. They told me I can come back next year only if I take an anger management class, but I'm not an angry person,” Thompson said.

