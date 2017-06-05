VHSL state tournament schedule/results - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VHSL state tournament schedule/results

BASEBALL:

5A- Prince George vs. Halifax @ Westfield High School- Friday, 10:00am

4A- Hanover vs. Harrisonburg @ Salem Stadium- Friday, 1:00pm

2A- Goochland vs. John Battle @ Radford- Friday, 1:00pm

SOFTBALL:

5A- Lee-Davis vs. Stone Bridge @ Westfield High School- Friday, 3:00pm

    - Atlee vs. Nansemond River @ Westfield High School- Friday, 5:30pm

4A- Dinwiddie vs. Woodgrove @ Moyer Complex, Salem- Friday, 10:00am

2A- Goochland vs. Richlands @ Radford- Friday, 10:00am

BOYS SOCCER:

6A- James River vs. Battlefield @ Robinson Secondary- Friday, 2:00pm

    - Cosby vs. Langley @ Robinson Secondary- Friday, 4:00pm

5A- Mills Godwin vs. Tuscarora @ Westfield High School- 2:00pm

4A- Midlothian vs. Kettle Run @ Roanoke College- 4:00pm

2A- Maggie Walker vs. Appomattox @ Radford- 3:00pm

GIRLS SOCCER:

5A- Deep Run vs. Mountain View @ Westfield High School- 10:00am

BOYS LACROSSE:

5A- Atlee @ Stone Bridge- Tuesday, 6:00pm

4A- Midlothian @ Riverside- Tuesday, 7:30pm

GIRLS LACROSSE:

5A- Atlee @ George Marshall- Tuesday, 6:00pm

