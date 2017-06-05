Richmond Public Schools in the process of picking interim superintendent

Richmond Public Schools is still in the process of picking the interim superintendent for the next school year. The school board is making the decision during a closed session and is narrowing down a list of candidates that have been short-listed.

This comes after Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden announced he will be leaving at the end of the current school year.

Whoever is appointed as interim superintendent is allowed to serve for six months. At the six-month mark, the school board will have to have found a full-time superintendent. If the school board fails to do so, the state board of education can step in and appoint one.

In Monday night's meeting, the school board passed a general fund budget for the 2017 to 2018 school year. The school board agreed with a cost savings option.

Richmond Public Schools Board Member Jonathan Young proposed to close three schools. Young estimated the closings would save the school board $1.5 million, but the amendment proposal failed.

The budget is good for teachers because Richmond Public Schools now has the "most competitive" pay scale for any public school teachers within the Richmond-metro area, which includes Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield and Richmond schools. The school board believes they are finally able to pay teachers for the amount they deserve.

The school board also adopted a new school conduct code, which includes bullying measured in severity on a scale from one to five. Options four and five will carry a punishment equal to assault and battery.

The Richmond Public School Board has voted to defer discussion of superintendent search committee to a later date.

