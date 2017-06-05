Chesterfield police search for man exposing himself in parking lot

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who exposed himself in a parking lot.

Police say a woman said she saw a man masturbating in his car, in a parking lot in the 11000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Chesterfield Towne Center. Police are not specifically saying which parking lot this happened in.

Investigators say the suspect is described as a black man, about 30-40 years old. He was wearing glasses, a T-shirt, and white athletic shorts with a dark-colored stripe down the sides. He was in a silver sedan.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

