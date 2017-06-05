Several items stolen from six vehicles in Chesterfield

Several items have been stolen from six vehicles in a Chesterfield neighborhood, according to police.

This happened in the 2200 block of South Twilight Lane around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Five of the six vehicles had the front driver's side window broken, police said.

Several items were taken, including clothing, money, TVs, radios, cameras, and computers. However, some of the items have been recovered.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12