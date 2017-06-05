Council members ask to halt Westwood Tract apartment project

As demolition continues of old apartments on the Westwood Tract, neighbors in the Ginter Park Community - and now members of city council - disagree with Union Presbyterian Seminary's plan to build an apartment complex.

"This development is called the Canopy at Ginter Park. Well, its going to throw a canopy of taxes on the whole city and fees," said Councilman Chris Hilbert.

Working with Richmond Public Schools, local engineers and state agencies, neighbors created a study breaking down the cost of the development. They say it could cost taxpayers $10 million in the first five years to pay for school, roadway and storm water drainage improvements.

"We disagree with the assumptions and conclusions of the residents report. The development has been thoroughly reviewed already by the city as part of the plan of development and permit approval process," said Mike Frontiero with Union Presbyterian Seminary.

Councilman Gilbert says the development could have a negative impacts on the entire city. He and Councilwoman Kim Gray are asking the school to halt development until more studies can be done or another plan is made for the area.

"I can tell you, if this development goes forward, their relationship with the neighborhood would be irreparably damaged," said Councilman Hilbert.

In a joint statement, they addressed concerns found with the project:

On March 27, 2017, Richmond City Council unanimously adopted Resolution No. 2017-R015 which requested the Administration of Mayor Levar M. Stoney, Richmond Public Schools Board of Trustees, and other affected governmental agencies to produce an impact study of the proposed Westwood Tract development. However, funding for the study was not identified. While the submitted report is not a formal impact study produced by the Richmond City Government, residents of neighborhoods near the development collaborated with Richmond Public Schools, local engineers and state agencies to summarize potential costs to taxpayers and voice concerns over traffic safety issues, storm water drainage, impact on schools, and historic preservation in the area. The report estimates that the Canopy at Ginter Park development may have a taxpayer cost of $9.7 million to $13.2 million in the first five years to pay for school, roadway, and storm water drainage improvements, and further recommends that no further permits, approvals or development be allowed until the traffic and storm water issues are properly reviewed and fully resolved. In a joint statement about the Westwood Tract development, Councilwoman Gray and Councilman Hilbert stated the following: “The Canopy project will cost City taxpayers and ratepayers at least $10 million. We are trying to protect taxpayers and ratepayers throughout the entire City. We also believe that the traffic and storm water public safety issues raised in the report are troubling and deserve in-depth review before any development is allowed to occur on the site.”

Residents who filed a lawsuit against the Seminary and The City of Richmond say the permits for the project should never have been issued, and they worry about the impacts on roadways, schools and storm water drainage, which they say is already a large problem.

"This apartment complex is 301 [units] with a potential for 800 more. It completely overpowers the neighborhood in terms of traffic, school, storm water and historical character," said Pierce Homer.

Homer has been fighting the development with his neighbors for years. He believes the infrastructure of the area cannot hold the growth that the apartments would bring.

The next step in the process will be a zoning appeals hearing on June 7.

"We are confident that they will uphold the approval that they gave to the project," said Frontiero.

