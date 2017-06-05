Man arrested in connection with Petersburg bank robbery

A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Petersburg on Monday.More >>
Investigators are calling on the public's help for new information in the death of a Hopewell father gunned down inside his own home.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Rome Street.
About 24 Petersburg city employees got word that they will no longer have jobs. This is a result of the city's decision to outsource certain departments.
A rail car in Hopewell caught on fire on Saturday afternoon, and a firefighter was injured.
