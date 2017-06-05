Man arrested in connection with Petersburg bank robbery

A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Petersburg on Monday.

The robbery happened at the SunTrust Bank, located at 1340 West Washington Street, around 2:35 p.m. Bank staff gave police a description of a man who handed a note to employees demanding money. The teller handed over some money before the man left the bank.

However, police found and arrested Tramaine L. Bandy, 26, of Petersburg, about six minutes after the robbery.

Bandy was charged with the robbery and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

