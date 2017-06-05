Woman identified in deadly VA crash

A woman has been identified as a victim in a deadly crash in Spotsylvania that happened on Sunday, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.More >>
Longtime Sussex Sheriff Raymond Bell died Saturday at the age of 55, according to the Sussex-Surry Dispatch.More >>
Virginia public safety professionals who gave the ultimate sacrifice in their service were honored at a wreath laying and roll call on Friday night.More >>
Virginia State Police has canceled a senior alert for a missing man out of Sussex County after he was found safe.More >>
A woman is facing multiple charges after a standoff in Dinwiddie, including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.More >>
