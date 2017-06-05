Woman identified in deadly VA crash

A woman has been identified as a victim in a deadly crash in Spotsylvania that happened on Sunday, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a silver sedan and a motorcycle collided into each other in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Hickory Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Vickie S. Patton, 53, died due to the injuries she sustained during the collision.

The sheriff's office crash reconstruction team is still investigating what caused this crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12