Crash involving school bus in Chesterfield brings down power lines

Crews are working to repair power lines after a crash at the intersection of Kingsland and Salem Church roads on Monday.

Police say a work van ran a stop sign at the intersection around 9:25 a.m., striking a school bus. The bus then hit a power pole, bringing down wires.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver was not injured.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Police say the driver of the work van was issued a summons for disregarding a stop sign.

