Powerball jackpot reaches $375 million

The Powerball jackpot is on the rise.

The estimate for Wednesday night’s jackpot drawing was at $375 million as of Monday morning.

The winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Ticket sales end one hour earlier at 9:59 p.m.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold at most convenience stores and grocery stores.

Odds of hitting the jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.

