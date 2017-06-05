VCU: 'Too early to know' diplomacy impact on school in Qatar

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began withdrawing their diplomatic staff from Qatar as regional airlines quickly announced they'd suspend service to its capital, Doha. (Source: CNN)

Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries severed ties to Qatar on Monday and moved to cut off land, sea and air routes to the energy-rich nation that is home to a major U.S. military base, accusing it of supporting regional terror groups.

VCU released the following statement on how this will affect VCU Qatar:

It is too early to know the real impact on VCU Qatar, including travel plans of our students, faculty and staff. We are in summer session right now and operating on a normal schedule. The leadership of VCU's campus in Doha is in close contact with the U.S. Embassy, deans of the other universities in Education City, Qatar Foundation officials and Global Rescue for any contingency planning regarding the diplomatic situation in the Gulf region. We are closely monitoring the situation and will advise as the ramifications become more clear. VCU Qatar enrolls about 365 students representing 41 nationalities and employs 63 faculty representing 15 nationalities. During the current summer session there are three classes being held and 28 students enrolled.

