Police ID pedestrian killed in Chamberlayne Avenue collision

Richmond Police have released the identity of the man killed by a vehicle in the Northside over the weekend.

Police say 48-year-old David Coley was crossing the street around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue when he was struck by a motorcycle. Coley was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators interviewed the driver and witnesses at the scene and say no charges are expected, but the crash remains under investigation.

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information about the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12