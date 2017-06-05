Victim identified in deadly Whitcomb Court shooting

A Richmond man died in a shooting in Whitcomb Court on May 31. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department says 28-year-old Tyreece D. Gayles, of Richmond, was the victim in a fatal shooting in Whitcomb Court on May 31.

Police say Gayles was found shot to death inside a home in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street around 10:15 p.m.

Another male was also shot in the incident and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

