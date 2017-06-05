Sussex Sheriff Raymond Bell dies at 55

Longtime Sussex Sheriff Raymond Bell died Saturday at the age of 55, according to the Sussex-Surry Dispatch.

Bell was found unresponsive inside his Kientz Road residence Saturday afternoon after a deputy tried to reach Bell but was unable to do so. Family members of the sheriff made their way to his home, where a relative found him unresponsive.

There was no indication of any type of foul play related to Bell’s death.



Bell was elected as Sussex County Sheriff in 2007 and was re-elected twice by the community as recently as 2015, carrying over 57 percent of the vote. Bell was the county’s 70th sheriff.

“I think his passing was a shock to the whole community," Sussex Sheriff’s Office Captain Ernest Giles told the Sussex-Surry Dispatch. "This is a great loss to our community. All through sickness, Sheriff Bell led our department and this is a loss that is being felt throughout the community."

