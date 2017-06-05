Mentioned on air: June 5 - June 11

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
Most library in the Richmond area have large play areas with toys, and age specific story times ranging from 6 months all the way through school age.More >>
Most library in the Richmond area have large play areas with toys, and age specific story times ranging from 6 months all the way through school age.More >>
The two-time cancer survivor has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research through her running.More >>
The two-time cancer survivor has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research through her running.More >>
About 1,500 people are expected to join in this year’s Summer Games for the Special Olympics on June 9 and 10.More >>
About 1,500 people are expected to join in this year’s Summer Games for the Special Olympics on June 9 and 10.More >>
Longtime Sussex Sheriff Raymond Bell died Saturday at the age of 55, according to the Sussex-Surry Dispatch.More >>
Longtime Sussex Sheriff Raymond Bell died Saturday at the age of 55, according to the Sussex-Surry Dispatch.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
Police are looking for Richard Lee Burton Jr., 47, who is described as a person of interest in the case.More >>
Police are looking for Richard Lee Burton Jr., 47, who is described as a person of interest in the case.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Two people have been arrested, one person is dead, and another person is in the hospital following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday evening.More >>
Two people have been arrested, one person is dead, and another person is in the hospital following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday evening.More >>
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.More >>
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
According to police, Octavio Vazquez refused to comply with officers’ commands and tried to crawl underneath a police cruiser.More >>
According to police, Octavio Vazquez refused to comply with officers’ commands and tried to crawl underneath a police cruiser.More >>