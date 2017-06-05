2 injured in 7-Eleven shooting on Patterson Avenue

Two people were injured after a shooting late Sunday at a 7-Eleven in the 5600 block of Patterson Avenue.

NOW ON NBC12: Colleen Quigley will have updates on 12News Today in the First Alert Center.

Police have not yet named any suspects or a motive in the incident, which happened about 11:20 p.m.

Both people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to VCU Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12