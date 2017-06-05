2 injured in 7-Eleven shooting on Patterson Avenue - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 injured in 7-Eleven shooting on Patterson Avenue

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Two people were injured after a shooting late Sunday at a 7-Eleven in the 5600 block of Patterson Avenue. 

Police have not yet named any suspects or a motive in the incident, which happened about 11:20 p.m. 

Both people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to VCU Medical Center.  

