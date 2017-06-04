State Police: One person killed in Amelia crash

Virginia public safety professionals who gave the ultimate sacrifice in their service were honored at a wreath laying and roll call on Friday night.More >>
Virginia State Police has canceled a senior alert for a missing man out of Sussex County after he was found safe.More >>
A woman is facing multiple charges after a standoff in Dinwiddie, including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.More >>
Waverly residents have been asked by town officials to boil their tap water until further notice due to leaks and pipe ruptures that have been going on throughout the week.More >>
The New Hope Food Pantry in New Kent has been serving seniors since 2003, and it has become a lifeline for many families in New Kent and Charles City. New Hope Church’s pastor, Neil Lieder, says the service is in jeopardy.More >>
