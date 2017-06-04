State Police: One person killed in Amelia crash

State police say one person was killed in a crash in Amelia County shortly after noon Sunday.

It happened on Route 360 when a 2008 Chevy Impala pulled out from Whitaker Road into the path of a Dodge Ram pick-up pulling a horse trailer. The pickup hit the Impala's driver side door.

Investigators say the driver of the impala, 20-year-old Brent Mast, died at the scene. A male juvenile passenger was med-flighted to VCU medical center with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Swift Creek ER with non-life threatening injuries.

The horse in the pickup was not injured.

State police say everyone involved was wearing seat belts. No charges are being filed.



Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12