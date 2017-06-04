Crews battle Richmond house fire

Richmond Fire crews are on the scene of house fire in Jackson Ward.

Crews were called around 4:00 p.m. for reports of a fire at 411 Brook Road. They were on scene within minutes, and found smoke coming from the back of the house.

Once crews got inside, they found a fire in the attic.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. No word on what caused the fire.



