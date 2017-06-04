Chesterfield crews battle multiple brush fires

Chesterfield fire officials confirm they are busy battling multiple brush fires Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials tell NBC12 the fires are between Courthouse Road and Hull Street Road. Investigators believe they were caused by a vehicle giving off sparks as it traveled down the highway. The exact cause remains under investigation.

VDOT says there are delays near the Courthouse Rd. exit because the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Stay with NBC12.com for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12