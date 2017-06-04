1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-95

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, involving a tractor-trailer, on I-95 South in Fredericksburg near Mile Marker 131.

Right now, lanes are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 on-air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Sunday, June 4 2017 7:48 AM EDT2017-06-04 11:48:45 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 7:48 AM EDT2017-06-04 11:48:45 GMT
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-95

    1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-95

    Sunday, June 4 2017 6:45 AM EDT2017-06-04 10:45:49 GMT
    One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, involving a tractor-trailer, on I-95 South in Fredericksburg near Mile Marker 131. Right now, lanes are closed in the area. This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 on-air and online for the latest. Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12 More >>
    One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, involving a tractor-trailer, on I-95 South in Fredericksburg near Mile Marker 131. Right now, lanes are closed in the area. This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 on-air and online for the latest. Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12 More >>

  • FORECAST: Most of Sunday Looks Dry & Very Warm, Rain on Monday

    FORECAST: Most of Sunday Looks Dry & Very Warm, Rain on Monday

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:40:59 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly