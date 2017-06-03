Retired officer waves police flag in honor of Special Agent Walter

Many traveled from near and far to pay their respects to Special Agent Michael Walter Saturday - uniting friends and strangers. NBC 12 caught up with one supporter who stood outside for hours to send a strong message.



This is no task for the faint of heart.



"Part of being a police officer, you support your brothers and sisters in blue,” said retired officer Patty Gudonis.



Nestled beneath the American Flag, Patty Gudonis is braving the heat to hold a police flag - white, black and blue in honor of law enforcement.



"I started out here probably at 8:30. I wanted to be here when the family came,” she explained.



Standing more than four hours outside of the funeral services for Special Agent Walter - to simply say she stands in solidarity.



"I'm here to support not only Special Agent Walters, but his family,” she added.



As cars drive by, drivers beep their horns, as she waves back. Her commitment solidified by her own experience in law enforcement before retiring from a sheriff's office in Rochester New York.



"It's simply support, respect for the badge. I believe in it. I believed in it for 23 years. And I'll still believe in it until the day I die,” Gudonis said.



As a band of blue flooded Powhatan High, this supporter of the badge made her presence crystal clear - to illustrate pride and honor for those who pay the ultimate price to serve.



"It's not like a natural cause, this is something where tragedy happened and it shouldn’t have,” Gudonis said.

