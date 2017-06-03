VIDEO: Funeral for Special Agent Walter

The funeral for Special Agent Michael T. Walter was held on Saturday.

"We will never forget him. His legacy will live on forever," said Chris Duane, the Richmond police officer, who was with Walter the night he was shot. "The only reason I am here right now is because Mike is the one who took that shot and not me...Literally, his last act on earth was Mike. It was selfless. It was the essence of everything that was him and the essence of everything that was service."

"He lived life intensely. He had a passion for everything he did. He was dedicated to excellence," said Rob McMillin, who knew Special Agent Walter from BlackHawk Gym in Powhatan.

The husband and father of three has left a lasting impact on the lives of so many, including those he never met, like 10-year-old Jazmyn Harris and her 12-year-old sister Ayonna Harris, who stopped to pay tribute Wednesday.

