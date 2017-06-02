10-year-old son of Hopewell murder victim: I want justice for my dad

Hopewell investigators are calling on the public's help for new information in the death of a father gunned down inside his own home.

It has been nearly three years since 29-year-old Calvin Brothers was shot and killed at the Canterbury Townhomes. He leaves behind two young sons who continue to grieve the loss.

Those closest to the Brothers say they don't believe he was the intended target.

It's a case that finds investigators back at the drawing board, refusing to lose hope in getting justice for a family still in mourning.

It's a pain no child should have to endure.

"It still hurts since he's not here with us,” said 10-year-old Calvin Brothers.

Nearly three years later, the grief is still strong.

"I hope they find justice for my dad,” he said while shedding a tear.

The 10-year-old is referring to the man he was named after -- 29-year-old Calvin Brothers, who was shot multiple times inside of his Hopewell townhome back in August of 2014. To this day, no arrests have been made.

"We've been following up on leads and actively investigating this thing since the day it occurred,” said Lt. Paul Intravia with Hopewell Police.

Investigators say there are persons of interest, but they need to hear from those who know something but aren't saying anything.

"We know there are potential witnesses out there who have yet to come forward and were asking that they do so,” Intravia added.

"It hurts me because I feel people in the community, they know…They're just quiet about it. They're not telling the right people,” Danielle Lindsay said.

Lindsay was Brothers’ girlfriend of 11 years. She is trying to stay strong for her two sons who miss their dad.

“He wasn't the type of father who would just come and d rop a couple of dollars off here and there. He actually was a family man. The kids miss that, and I just miss seeing that smile on their face,” she said.

Lindsay says the gunman wasn't aiming for Brothers. She believes her boyfriend's roommate was the intended target in a robbery gone wrong.

"People who commit violent acts like this need to know they will be apprehended. They will be prosecuted, and they will be incarcerated," Intravia said – refusing to comment on a motive.

In the meantime, the crime and uncertainty surrounding it have left a 7-year-old and 10-year-old heartbroken.

"If we needed anything, he would be the first one to call,” Calvin Brothers said about his father.

No tip is too small to help crack this case. All you have to do is pick up the phone and anonymously call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202, where there's a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

