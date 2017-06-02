10-year-old son of Hopewell murder victim: I want justice for my dad

Investigators are calling on the public's help for new information in the death of a Hopewell father gunned down inside his own home.More >>
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Rome Street.More >>
Petersburg Police say they have arrested a man who robbed a BB&T on Thursday. Trevon Randolph faces two counts of bank robbery.More >>
Petersburg Public Schools officials say they are working with the police department after alleged threats were made to a school over social media this week.More >>
About 24 Petersburg city employees got word that they will no longer have jobs. This is a result of the city’s decision to outsource certain departments.More >>
