Old grenade found in storage area of Henrico home

An old grenade was found in a storage area at a home in Henrico's Lakeside early Friday evening.

Police received a call to a home in the 2700 block of Lafayette Avenue, near Hermitage Road, around 6:30 p.m. after a homeowner discovered the old grenade in a storage area.

The Henrico Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and Henrico Fire responded to safely dispose of the grenade.

Traffic was disrupted while crews removed the device, but traffic has since returned to normal. Officials say there is no public safety threat.

