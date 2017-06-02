Woman seen on fire at Henrico intersection dies

A woman who was seen on fire at the intersection of Concourse Boulevard and Nuckols Road on Friday has died.

The call came in around 6 p.m. for the woman on fire. Crews say passers by helped put the fire out. First responders say she had severe burns on her body, and that a small fire was in the woods.

Police said Monday the woman had died and it appeared to be self-inflicted. No charges are expected to be filed.

