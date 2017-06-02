Woman on fire at Henrico intersection; transported to hospital

A woman is in the hospital after she was found on fire at an Henrico intersection.

The call came in around 6 p.m. for a woman on fire at the intersection of Concourse Boulevard and Nuckols Road, Henrico Fire officials say.

She was transported to VCU.

There is no word yet on the extent of her injuries or what caused this.

