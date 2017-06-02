VA public safety professionals honored at wreath laying

Virginia public safety professionals who gave the ultimate sacrifice in their service were honored at a wreath laying and roll call on Friday night. Two of those honored included Special Agent Mike Walter and Virginia State Police Trooper Chad P. Dermyer.

Special Agent Walter was shot last Friday night in Richmond and died Saturday morning.

Trooper Dermyer was killed in the line of duty back in March 2016 when he was gunned down at a Greyhound bus station during a training exercise.

Others who were honored include:

Robert C. Baber, Fire Chief, Crozet Volunteer Fire Department

Timothy M. Killian, Jr., Master Firefighter-Paramedic, James City County Fire Department

David L. Sprouse, Assistant Foreman, City of Charlottesville Fire Department

Louis P. Stark, Battalion Chief, City of Newport News Fire Department

Roger Johns, Firefighter, Eagle Rock in Boutetourt County

There was a special recognition for both Firefighter Johns and Special Agent Walter, since they both died recently. The others had their names engraved in the past year on the Memorial Wall at Capital Square.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12