Chesterfield man opens fire at girlfriend's home, prompting deadly hostage situation

An intense domestic hostage situation at a home in Chesterfield left one man dead and two others shot on Friday. Police say Doron Royall, 29, opened fire and then took his own life.

Royall is the boyfriend of a woman, who lives in the house with her mother, brother and her 15-year-old daughter, according to neighbors. Detectives say Royall shot two of the family members after exchanging gunfire with one of them. Some of those victims were hiding inside a closet before getting rescued by a SWAT team, according to police radio traffic.

Detectives say the uncle and one of the women fled the house as officers pulled up to the home. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound. Blood could be seen on one of the cars in the home’s driveway and on the steps leading up to the next door neighbors house.

"There was a banging noise at the door," said LaKasha, who lives in the neighboring home. She also says she heard several gunshots.

LaKasha says she was too scared to answer, and immediately dialed 911. “I'm still in shock."

However, two more family members were still inside. Police radio traffic describes the girl and another woman hiding in an upstairs closet.

The SWAT, which arrived with an armored vehicle, entered the home and rescued the victims. The woman was also shot.

Royall was found dead after he turned the gun on himself, according to police. Royall's mother and uncle arrived at the scene, visibly traumatized learning what transpired.

Royall's uncle, Parker Trent, says his nephew was stressed out from work the night before.

"My sister was telling me that he was stressed out. He talked with her last night, and told her how he felt. He wasn't satisfied with his job and what's going on with his life," described Trent.

Both gunshot victims are in stable condition at VCU Medical Center.

Court records show Royall's been convicted in the past of brandishing a fire arm, discharging a firearm in public, eluding police, and intent to distribute marijuana.

