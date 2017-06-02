Man reunites with first responders who saved his life at Monument Avenue 10K

Two months ago, Jeff Stover almost lost his life after collapsing at the Monument Avenue 10K. Stover was just feet away from the finish line when he fell to the ground.

"I was running behind him and saw him sustain what looked like a fall," said Dr. Deborah Vinton, an ER physician at University of Virginia Hospital.

Dr. Vinton was running the race, she turned back to help Stover, and Hugh Cline, a flight paramedic with Air Care Medivac, rushed over realizing Stover was in distress. Cline was attending the race to support his wife. They started CPR, as the Richmond Ambulance Authority made their way to lend aid.

"Hugh was straddling Jeff, continuing CPR as we're running in through the finish line," said Rob Lawrence with Richmond Ambulance Authority.

Cline and Dr. Vinton worked alongside first responders as they all raced to save Stovers life, which in a matter of minutes they did. After reviving him, Stover was taken to VCU medical Center.

"It's not something you can really put into words," said Jeff Stover. "To meet people that truly made the biggest difference you can imagine."

On Friday, Stover was reunited with his chain of survival, those who saved him, recognized for doing all they could to ensure he would be alive today.

"It reinforces everything we do, on a daily basis and practice for," said Dr. Vinton.

Seeing the 48-year-old husband and father of three, smiling, and healthy, is a reminder for the medical professional, who says they're happy to have gotten to know Stover and be a part of his survival.

"I'm going to spend a long time trying to pay that back and pay that forward," said Stover. "The thing is I'm probably going to be doing that for the rest of my life."

Stover is now even more determined to live the best life he can, grateful and also focused on stay healthy. Stover says he does have plans to run in the Monument Avenue 10K again.

