Ashland police search for robbery suspect

Ashland police are searching for a suspect in connection with a convenience store robbery.

The robbery happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday at a store located in the 100 block of Thompson Street. Police say the suspect went into the store and left with some money.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a black ski mask with a gray cotton ball on top and the letters "LA" written in gray on the right side. Officers say the suspect was also wearing a black North Face jacket, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.

He may have a "distinctive walk" that includes a slight limp, according to police.

The suspect did not show a weapon but implied he had one. Officers say he ran from the scene.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Officers say it is possible the suspect may also be involved in a convenience store robbery in Spotsylvania the same night around 11 p.m. on Massaponax Church Road.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Ashland police at 804-412-0600 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

