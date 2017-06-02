Woman faces multiple charges after standoff in Dinwiddie

A woman is facing multiple charges after a standoff in Dinwiddie, including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Dinwiddie Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 26000 block of Perkins Road around 6:41 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found 52-year-old Constance Hoyle in the yard. Deputies determined she was armed with a handgun.

Officers believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute with a resident on Perkins Road. Deputies say Hoyle discharged the handgun several times after deputies made contact with her.

Hoyle was then taken into custody by members of the Dinwiddie and Brunswick County tactical response teams after a brief standoff. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was transported to VCU Medical Center, according to the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office.

Hoyle was charged with trespassing, stalking, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Hoyle is still at VCU Medical Center.

