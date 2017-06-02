Henrico NAACP to host Public Safety Forum

The Henrico NAACP is hosting a Public Safety Forum at Henrico High School next week.

The event will focus on community engagement with public safely organizations. Some of the organizations participating are:

Commonwealth Attorney

Henrico Fire

Henrico Police

Henrico Sheriff

Henrico Bar Association

Old Dominion Bar Association

Virginia State Police

Virginia Center for Restorative Justice

Education Fund to end Gun Violence

The meeting will be held on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

