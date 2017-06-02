Henrico NAACP to host Public Safety Forum - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico NAACP to host Public Safety Forum

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Henrico NAACP is hosting a Public Safety Forum at Henrico High School next week.

The event will focus on community engagement with public safely organizations. Some of the organizations participating are:

  • Commonwealth Attorney
  • Henrico Fire
  • Henrico Police
  • Henrico Sheriff
  • Henrico Bar Association
  • Old Dominion Bar Association
  • Virginia State Police
  • Virginia Center for Restorative Justice
  • Education Fund to end Gun Violence

The meeting will be held on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

