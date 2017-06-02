Woman in hospital after shooting in Gilpin Court

Police are investigating after a shooting in Gilpin Court on Friday.

The call came in around 10:15 a.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of St. John’s Street. A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No word on what led to the shooting or any suspects at this time, but police believe this is an isolated incident.

