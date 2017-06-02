Mobile food pantry serving hundreds of families needs new cooling unit

The New Hope Food Pantry in New Kent has been serving seniors since 2003, and it has become a lifeline for many families in New Kent and Charles City.

New Hope Church’s pastor, Neil Lieder, says the service is in jeopardy if they don’t get a new cooling system for the truck the pantry operates out of.

Winnie James has been volunteering behind the wheel of the New Hope mobile Food Pantry for three years.

“Words can't describe it, because the people's needs are being met. I know there's a child not going hungry. I know there's an elderly person not going hungry. There's a lot of grandparents raising their children. They say the kids are eating healthier now than before we were coming here,” said James.

Pastor Leider and his wife Kelli run the pantry. Every Tuesday and Friday, they serves seniors, the disabled, and families; more than 1,000 people each month.

“Our seniors are at the point where they are having to choose between food and medicine. It's that bad,” said Leider.

A storm destroyed the couple's church three years ago, but Pastor Neil and other volunteers managed to keep the pantry up and running.

“That's why this is such a need. This is our only refrigeration at this point for the food that we are getting,” said Lieder.

Lieder says that is a big problem because the pantry's cooling system is broken, and the frequent, costly repairs are adding up.

“We keep replacing components on it, and every time we go to the shop, it's $500 to $1,000 every time we go. The past two weeks, we spent $2,000 on that unit trying to keep it going,” said Lieder.

Pastor Lieder says the truck is in great working order, but he worries if they can't get a new cooling system soon, many families will be without a meal.

“It's heartbreaking. I'll get a call, they will tell us the pantry truck is at 62 degrees, and I know that there is food in there that we are not going to be able to serve to people,” said Lieder.

The couple hope to raise enough money to buy a new cooling system, and keep feeding their New Kent neighbors.

“People are in serious need. I want to see the needs met,” said James.

If you would like to help, there is a GoFundMe accepting donations.

