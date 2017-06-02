TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on southbound I-95 near Route 10

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays on southbound I-95 near Route - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A crash on southbound I-95 in Chesterfield is causing delays on Friday morning. 

The crash is near the exit to Route 10 at mile marker 61. 

There is currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries. 

