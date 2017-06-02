Job Listings to come

Hercules Fence – Richmond is Hiring

We are looking for a fence installation Crew Leader

Fence installation experience

Good driving record

Great pay and benefits

EOE

Send your resume to Cindy Thomas (Office Manager) atcindy@herculesfence.com or call (804) 752-7992 to inquire about the position. Please SHARE with anyone who may be interested in this position.



R.J. Davis Lawncare



Mowing and Landscaping Crew Leaders:

R.J. Davis Lawncare is seeking motivated, dependable and hard working individuals to operate a landscaping and/or mowing crew safely and efficiently. The Landscaping Crew Leader will need experience in plant installation, drainage work, mulching, pruning and mowing. Irrigation experience is a plus. Candidates must be capable of driving a box truck or a truck with a trailer. A good driving record, drug screening and background check is required. If interested please visit our website atwww.rjdavislawncare.com to fill out an application, come by the office to fill out an application at 10123 Barrett Park Rd Ashland VA 23005, or call us at 804-798-0492 for more information.

These positions start at $15-$18/hour.

Job Type: Full-time

Required experience:

Mowing: 1 year

Landscaping: 1 year

Required license or certification:

Driver's License



Part-Time Shop Mechanic:

R. J. Davis Lawncare, Inc. is looking to hire a part-time shop mechanic. Hours are flexible and range from 24-32 hours per week. Must be proficient in repairing small machines, including lawn mowers and other lawn care machinery. Please apply at www.rjdavislawncare.com or call us at 804-798-0492 for more information.

This position pays $15-$18/hour, based on experience and knowledge.

Job Type: Part-time

Required experience:

Mechanic: 1 year

Required license or certification: